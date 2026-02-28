Bengal SIR: 47,000 Voters Deleted In Mamata's Constituency, 11,000 In Lop's Seat

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The final voters' list in West Bengal, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, was published on Saturday.

As per statistics, names of around 47,000 voters were deleted in the case of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Assembly constituency, while the same figure in the case of the constituency of the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, stood at around 11,000.

As the figures available from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, in the case of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where the legislator is the Chief Minister, the total number of deleted names in the final voters' list stands at 47,111.

Similarly, in the case of Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, where the legislator is the Leader of the Opposition, the total number of deleted names in the final voters' list stands at 10,994.

In the case of Bhabanipur, the number of voters whose documents are currently under judicial adjudication stands at 14,154, which means that more names from that constituency are likely to be deleted at the end of the judicial adjudication process.

In the case of Nandigram, the number of voters whose documents are currently under judicial adjudication stands at 8,819.

At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from anyone in Trinamool Congress on the huge number of voters already deleted for Bhabanipur. However, LoP Adhikari, commenting on it, said that the deletion of such a large number of voters from Bhabanipur has enough reasons for the Chief Minister to panic.

“In Bhabanipur, an adequate number of voters are not there anymore who can ensure the Chief Minister's victory in the Assembly polls scheduled later this year,” the BJP leader said.

To recall, in the 2021 Assembly election, the Chief Minister contested from Nandigram. However, after being defeated by Adhikari, she successfully contested in a by-election from the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency and retained her chair as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term.