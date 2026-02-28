T20 WC: Clash Against Zimbabwe An Opportunity To Look At Guys Who Haven't Played Much, Says Ashwell Prince

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince has hinted at potential rotation to their playing eleven ahead of their Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The Proteas have been unbeaten in the competition so far and have already qualified for the semifinals from Group 1.

"I think there is an opportunity to have a look at some of the guys who haven't been playing regularly. I suppose things that you have to consider for the guys that have been playing - there'll be a discussion with a coach and medical staff on how the energy levels are.

“Or is there an opportunity, or anybody perhaps carrying some slight niggles that would be better suited for resting rather than playing another game? But I think there is an opportunity to have a look at the guys who haven't been playing," said Prince in the pre-match press conference.

Despite the prospect of changes, Prince expressed satisfaction with how South Africa had navigated the tournament so far.“It's really satisfying that we have been tested at different times during the tournament so far. At different stages, different guys have stepped up. It's nice that I think also that we had quite a competitive tournament at home with our SA20 leading up to the World Cup.”

“That's sort of put most of the batters in a good frame of mind, and they came to the tournament with some good form, and it's nice that most of them have been able to put up some good contributions so far in the tournament.

Asked if South Africa are thinking of themselves as favourites to lift the trophy, Prince said,“As far as the favourites are concerned, T20 cricket last night we watched a match, it looked like it was gone for 20 minutes to go and then obviously England pulled through (against New Zealand), so anything can happen in T20. I think we just let it unfold at the moment."

South Africa will be heavy favourites against their neighbours Zimbabwe, who have impressed to reach the Super Eights after being Group B toppers, but are now out of the reckoning for the semi-finals.

"You've got to respect the opposition. They've done their bit to qualify for the Super Eights. They've had a fantastic tournament, our neighbours, and done well to reach here. They'll be disappointed that it's not an opportunity for them to go further in the tournament.

“But from our point of view, we've been really sharp, and what we want to ensure is that we maintain that discipline and intensity and we don't drop off as far as those are concerned."

Much of South Africa's batting success has been built around the form of captain Aiden Markram, who has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 178 across six innings, including three half-centuries. His strike rate of 200 in the Power-play is the highest among all batters who have faced 50 or more deliveries in that phase in this tournament.

Markram, who has hit three fifties in the tournament so far, is also in sight of achieving the record for most runs scored by a captain in a single T20 World Cup edition, which is currently held by Pakistan's Babar Azam, who amassed 303 runs in 2021. Prince felt Markram finding his best groove as an opener during the later part of SA20 has carried that same confidence into the showpiece event.

"Aiden is playing really well at the moment. In the past, there might have been different opinions about what his best position in the line-up might be. He's played in different positions, not only for us but also in leagues where he's batted in different positions. I've always been of the opinion that opening is his best position, and obviously having a partner such as Quinny (Quinton de Kock), who is also a fantastic player, left-right combination they complement each other really well and then again, a few times I found myself now in different interviews referencing SA20.

“He started SA20 in the middle order and then towards the end, when some of the personnel left at Durban, he was opening and really ended that competition really strongly in that position as an opener, and he's brought that into the World Cup. His form is really good at the moment. The phrase that would be used is he's really locked in at the moment in terms of his focus, batting, and captaincy at the same time.

“So all the rest of the players are just enjoying each other's company, and that's also a big thing -- what's happening outside of the matches, in the team environment, dressing room, and players are really enjoying each other's company. The families are over, and I saw a video come out today of Davey (David Miller) pushing all the kids around (on a trolley at the airport). The space is really good, and the guys are really enjoying the space," he elaborated.

Prince also spoke warmly of middle-order batsman Tristan Stubbs' striking form well in time for the tournament, especially after being left out of the team originally due to poor form. Stubbs showed off his finishing skills with unbeaten knocks of 34 and 44 against Canada and India in Ahmedabad.

"You watch him when you are all able to see him on the field. You can see a lot of his personality when he takes a catch, when the team takes a wicket, and how he celebrates. If you look at the reference to SA20, he was awarded the captaincy in the SA20 after being left out initially out of the team and out of our squad.

“If you know the person the way that I know him, it is that some players at the time of being left out of the World Cup squad might have used the SA20, particularly in a position of leadership or power, to enhance their own situation. But he's a selfless character. He slotted himself in the middle order. It was people like Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, and initially young Hermann, who took the lead for the Sunrisers.

“Tristan Stubbs was quite happy to slot himself in the middle order. For him, it's always about the team and how the team is doing, and obviously, when he's required, you'll have his moment, and for the Sunrisers, he did exactly that, and no bigger moment than when he was needed in the final, he stepped up to the plate.

“We have a lot of these characters in the dressing room, where it's a selfless one, and people want just to do their bit for the team. It's not about individuals and having their glory, it's all about the team and sacrifice for the team, and that starts right at the top of our leadership coach and captain, Markram," he concluded.