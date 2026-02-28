403
Omani FM Criticizes Disruption Of US-Iran Talks, Urges Restraint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi expressed his dismay over the disruption of active and serious talks between the United States and Iran, calling it counterproductive to global peace.
Al-Busaidi was quoted by the Oman News Agency as saying, "The active and serious negotiations have once again been undermined."
He urged the US not to become further entangled in the conflict, warning that such involvement would not serve its interests and would harm global peace.
The third round of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, concluded in Geneva on Thursday, following their launch on February 6 in Muscat, aiming to reach an agreement between Washington and Tehran. (end)
