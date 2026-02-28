403
UN Human Rights Chief Urges Restraint, Condemns Military Strikes On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called on all parties on Saturday to exercise wisdom, restraint, and de-escalation, urging a return to negotiations as the only path to resolving deep-seated disputes between nations.
In a statement, Turk condemned the military strikes carried out this morning by the United States and Israeli occupation against Iran, as well as Iran's retaliatory actions, stressing that bombs and missiles are not a solution and only cause death, destruction, and suffering.
Turk recalled his earlier warning that failure to resolve could escalate into a wider conflict, resulting in further senseless civilian casualties and unprecedented destruction not only in Iran but across the Middle East.
He emphasized the necessity for all parties to comply with international law governing armed conflicts, protect civilians, and hold those responsible for violations accountable. (end)
