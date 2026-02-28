403
Trump Confirms US Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington has initiated “major combat operations in Iran” aimed at neutralizing “imminent threats” and “defending the American people,” according to reports. Iran has consistently rejected US calls to limit its nuclear program, insisting it is intended solely for peaceful purposes.
In an eight-minute video posted Saturday on Truth Social, Trump criticized Tehran over longstanding grievances, describing “the Iranian regime” as “a vicious group of very hard, terrible people” whose “menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.”
The president identified the breakdown of nuclear diplomacy as the immediate cause for renewed strikes. “In Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan,” he said. “After that attack, we warned them never to resume their pursuit of nuclear weapons and repeatedly sought to make a deal... They said they wanted to do it, then they did not.”
