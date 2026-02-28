Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Declares Nationwide Emergency After Strikes on Iran

2026-02-28 08:21:34
(MENAFN) Israel has announced a nationwide state of emergency following the country’s recent attacks on Iran, amid concerns of possible retaliation.

The declaration came shortly after Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the IDF had carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, warning that missile and drone attacks targeting Israel could occur soon.

Sirens sounded throughout Israel, accompanied by mobile alerts advising residents to stay close to protected areas, the IDF reported.

The Home Front Command has issued new guidelines suspending educational activities, public gatherings, and workplace attendance, with exceptions only for essential services. Authorities emphasized that the proactive measures are designed to prepare the population for potential missile threats.

Earlier on Saturday, Katz described the strike as an effort “to remove threats against the State of Israel.”

