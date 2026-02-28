Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt Condemns Iranian Attacks On Arab States, Calls For Restraint, Diplomacy


2026-02-28 08:15:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of several Arab states, including Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, and Jordan, warning of the grave risks these attacks pose to regional security and stability.
In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these countries, uphold good-neighborly relations, exercise maximum restraint, and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to prevent the escalation of conflict.
The statement expressed deep concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region, which risks widening the conflict and plunging the area into widespread chaos, with potentially catastrophic consequences for regional and international peace and security.
Egypt reiterated the paramount importance of political and peaceful solutions, emphasizing that military action will only lead to further violence and bloodshed, while the path to ensuring security and stability lies in diplomatic engagement and constructive dialogue. (end)
asm


MENAFN28022026000071011013ID1110802656



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search