Jordan Condemns Iranian Attack On Its Territory, GCC States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday strongly condemned Iranian ballistic missile attack on its territory, as well as attacks targeting Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.
In a press statement, the ministry affirmed that Jordan would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the safety of its citizens and preserve its security and sovereignty.
It stressed Jordan's full solidarity with the Gulf states and its support in the face of any aggression affecting their sovereignty, security and stability, underscoring that Amman will work with regional and international partners to ease tensions and reinforce security and stability in the region.
The ministry also called for restraint and the adoption of diplomatic solutions and dialogue to overcome crises and maintain regional security and stability.(end)
