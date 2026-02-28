Kerala: 6 Dead In Two Separate Tragic Road Accidents Early Saturday

Accident in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala witnessed two tragic road accidents early Saturday morning, leaving six people dead in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. Three people were killed after a motorcycle rammed into a footpath at Karamana around 1.30 AM. The deceased have been identified as Pranav and Sajin, both natives of Neyyattinkara, and Ritik, a migrant worker. All three were employees of a local hotel.

Kozhikode Mishap

In Kozhikode, three more lives were lost in a collision between a car and a lorry at Modern Bazar around 3-4 AM. The victims were identified as Dineel, Ajish, and Vimal, all residents of Ramanattukara and the Feroke College area. They were returning after mobile tower maintenance work. Two others in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. The car was completely mangled in the impact. Police have registered cases in both incidents and initiated further investigations.

