Air India Flight To Dubai Denied Landing, Returns To Tiruchirappalli

2026-02-28 08:06:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai was denied landing permission amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East region. The aircraft, which departed at around 12:45 pm today, with 145 passengers on board, turned back mid-journey following the restriction. According to the airport director, the flight is currently en route to Tiruchirappalli International Airport and is expected to land shortly. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

