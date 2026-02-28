Israel-US Bomb Iran: Death Toll, Gulf Nations Reel, World Leaders React And More All You Need To Know

Israel Defense Forces said it struck hundreds of Iranian military targets, including missile launchers. Iranian state media reported that an Israeli strike hit Shajare Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, killing 40 students, according to Islamic Republic News Agency. A provincial official confirmed the deaths. Pakistan condemned the attacks and urged an immediate return to diplomacy.

Retaliation and casualties across the Gulf

Iran launched retaliatory missile attacks across the Gulf. United Arab Emirates said missile debris fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi, killing one civilian of Asian nationality. Regional tensions rose sharply as strikes and counterstrikes widened the conflict beyond Iranian territory and increased fears of further escalation affecting civilian areas.

Air strikes hit the Jurf al-Nasr base in southern Iraq, killing two members of Kataeb Hezbollah and wounding three others, according to Iraqi officials. The group warned it would begin attacking American bases in response. Explosions were also heard near the US consulate in Erbil, as security risks spread across multiple countries.

Strikes across Iran trigger global shock

A wave of coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on Saturday hit multiple locations in Tehran and other Iranian cities, setting off explosions and raising fears of a wider Middle East war.

Smoke was seen rising over Tehran's Pasteur district, where the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is located. Security forces deployed heavily across the capital as authorities assessed damage.

US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had begun major combat operations, describing the goal as eliminating threats from the Iranian government. Israeli officials said the operation followed months of joint planning and targeted Iranian military infrastructure.

Israeli warnings urged civilians living near military sites to leave those areas immediately.

Reports from Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the operation targeted high-level Iranian leadership figures, including Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. An Israeli security source said senior officials involved in planning attacks against Israel were among intended targets. The extent of damage and casualties remains unclear.

Iran responds with missiles and drones

Iran reacted swiftly. The country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile and drone strikes towards Israeli territory. Iran's foreign ministry said the country had tried to avoid war but was ready to defend itself.

Missiles and drones were also directed at regional military facilities. Iranian forces claimed they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Israel's emergency service reported blast injuries in northern Israel following missile launches.

Iran insisted it would respond decisively to protect its sovereignty. Officials stressed that negotiations had been ongoing but said military action forced a defensive response.

Explosions across the Gulf region

The conflict quickly spread tension across neighbouring countries.

Explosions were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Bahrain's capital Manama and Qatar's capital Doha.

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved the right to respond. Qatar said its air defence systems intercepted attacks targeting the country. Kuwait also engaged incoming threats.

Jordan's military reported intercepting two ballistic missiles aimed at its territory. A military official said air force operations were ongoing to protect the kingdom and its citizens.

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks targeting neighbouring states but did not confirm direct strikes on its own territory.

In southern Iraq, a bombing at a base housing a pro-Iran group killed at least two people. Explosions were also reported near the US consulate in Erbil.

Airspace closures disrupt global aviation

The conflict caused widespread disruption to air travel across the Middle East.

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace and suspended all flights from Doha. Iraq also shut its airspace, while Syria restricted part of its southern skies near Israel.

Major international airlines quickly cancelled or suspended services across the region. Air France cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut. Lufthansa halted services to several Middle East destinations until March 7. Turkish Airlines suspended flights to ten countries.

India's Air India also suspended all regional flights. Swiss International Air Lines paused Tel Aviv operations for a week.

Airspace restrictions were imposed to protect civilian aircraft from potential missile activity or military operations. The closures affected long-haul routes linking Asia, Europe and North America.

Europe calls situation perilous

European leaders warned that the conflict risked spiralling out of control.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged restraint from all sides and stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring nuclear safety.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the situation as dangerous and announced the withdrawal of non-essential European personnel from the region.

European officials said preventing escalation was critical to avoid a broader war that could affect global security and energy markets.

United Kingdom urges citizens to stay safe

The United Kingdom warned that the strikes could trigger a wider regional conflict. British authorities urged citizens in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE to seek shelter and follow safety instructions.

Officials said protecting British nationals in the region was their immediate priority. The government emphasised that further escalation must be avoided.

Russia criticises strikes and warns citizens

Russia criticised the US action sharply. Former president Dmitry Medvedev said diplomatic talks had been a“cover” and accused Washington of revealing its intentions through military force.

Russian authorities also advised their citizens to leave Iran due to security risks.

France prioritises safety of nationals

France said its main focus was protecting citizens and military personnel stationed across the Middle East.

Deputy defence minister Alice Rufo said France was monitoring the situation in real time while ensuring the safety of its nationals and forces in the region.

France maintains military bases in Qatar, the UAE and Jordan.

Ukraine blames Iranian government actions

Ukraine said the escalation was a consequence of Iran's domestic repression and regional activities. Ukraine's foreign ministry argued that Iran's actions had triggered the military response by the US and Israel.

African Union warns of global instability

The African Union called for urgent de-escalation and dialogue. Its leader Mahamoud Ali Youssouf warned that further escalation could damage global stability, energy markets and food security, particularly affecting African countries already facing economic pressure.

Opposition voices in Iran react

Reza Pahlavi, son of Iran's last shah and a prominent critic of the current government, said the country was close to“final victory”. Speaking from exile, he called on Iranians to rebuild their nation.

Regional governments fear wider conflict

Countries across the Middle East expressed concern about being drawn into a broader confrontation. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon would not allow itself to be pulled into war.

Australia expressed support for US actions but urged stability. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised the need for security while monitoring developments.

Jordan's military confirmed its air force remained active to defend national airspace.

Energy markets and global stability at risk

Analysts warn the conflict could disrupt global oil supplies and shipping routes. The Middle East is a key energy hub, and military escalation could affect production, transport and prices worldwide.

The African Union said instability could worsen inflation and food security problems across developing regions.

European leaders also warned that attacks involving nuclear-related sites raised serious safety concerns.

The situation remains volatile. Military activity continues across several fronts, while diplomatic channels appear strained. Airspace closures, military alerts and evacuation advisories show how quickly the crisis has spread beyond Iran and Israel.

Governments worldwide are calling for restraint, dialogue and protection of civilians. However, continued missile exchanges and retaliatory actions suggest tensions may remain high in the coming days.

The world is now watching closely to see whether diplomacy can prevent a broader regional war.

(With inputs from AFP)