Missile Hits Near US Base In Bahrain After Iran Strikes Back Watch Viral Video

Tensions surged after United States and Israel carried out a joint strike on Iran on Saturday. Israel named the attack Operation Epic Fury. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move aimed to remove what he called a threat from Iran. US President Donald Trump confirmed a“major combat operation”. Soon after, loud explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities.

Iran fires missile at US base in Bahrain

Iran responded quickly. Reports say a ballistic missile struck near facilities used by the US Fifth Fleet in Juffair, Bahrain. A video widely shared online shows a bright flash in the sky followed by a large explosion, though independent verification of the footage remains limited. The strike signalled a direct retaliation against US military presence in the Gulf.

Video of Iranian Attack on US Base

In the viral clips, a bright flash in the sky, the sound of an explosion, and alert sirens can be heard. As per local reports, several countries temporarily closed their airspace after the attack.

Other US-linked bases targeted across the Gulf

Regional reports said Iran also targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, and Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. The attacks raised fears of a wider conflict as multiple Gulf locations hosting US forces came under threat. Authorities across the region heightened security while monitoring further risks of escalation.

Khamenei moved to a safe location?

After the US-Israel attack, reports have emerged that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been shifted to a safe location. It is being said that all this happened while diplomatic talks regarding the nuclear deal were ongoing between Tehran and Washington.

