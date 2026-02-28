US, Israel Launch 'Epic Fury' To Bring Down Iranian Regime: Ex-IDF Rep

US, Israel Launch 'Epic Fury' to Topple Iranian Regime

Jonathan Conricus, former International Spokesperson of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), said that the aim of Operation Roaring Lion in Hebrew and Epic Fury in English is to bring down the Iranian regime.

Conricus, in conversation with ANI, said that this operation marks a historic shift in the Middle East. He said, "The US and Israel have launched a joint operation with the target of bringing down the Iranian regime. Both leaders of these democracies, the US and Israel, have said very clearly in video statements issued to public networks. The aim of Operation Roaring Lion in Hebrew and Epic Fury in English is to bring down the oppressive, brutal, terror-supporting and warmongering Iranian regime."

Initial Strikes and Damage Assessment

Conricus said that it is difficult to assess damage because of internet shutdown there. "What Israel and the US have done is strike a variety of military and regime targets in Iran. The Internet is down in Iran, so it's really difficult to get battle damage assessment. But we're talking about missile launchers, production facilities, regime locations, IRGC centres, the president's residence was reportedly hit, and various other targets that I'm sure we will learn about in the coming hours. The Iranian regime has retaliated by firing missiles towards Israel. So far, all of those missiles, apparently three in number, have been intercepted successfully. No casualties in Israel so far...I think we are at the beginning of a historic shift in the Middle East," he said.

Justification: Responding to Iranian Aggression

Conricus further said that the operation comes after Iranians begged for aid during their protests. He said, "I think that the Iranian people out in millions some 50 days ago made it very clear that the Iranian people want to see the oppressive Iranian regime gone and begged for help. Then they were brutally slaughtered by the Iranian regime. So that's one point. Second point is, I think this has become Israel's business since Iran has been waging indirect and direct warfare against Israel," he said.

Conricus said that Israel is now responding directly against the regime and hopefully giving the Iranian people the opportunity that they wanted to actually free themselves. "Iran has spent billions, if not trillions, of dollars, in arming all of Israel's enemies, Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and many others...Iran is the country that has been waging an indirect war against Israel. Israel is now responding, finally, after many, many years of sustaining Iranian indirect attacks, Israel is now responding directly against the regime and hopefully giving the Iranian people the opportunity that they wanted to actually free themselves and bring down this horrible, oppressive and failing regime," he said.

Contrasting Targeting Strategies

Conricus said that Iranians were killing Israeli civilians, and US-Israel strikes are aimed at regime and military targets. He said, "The US-Israeli strike is aimed at regime and military targets, which, by the way, is totally contrary to what the Iranians have been doing in the past, and I'm sure will try to do now, firing missiles indiscriminately at Israel and killing civilians. Last time in June, when the last round of fighting between Israel and Iran was, we had more than 85 Israeli civilians killed by Iranian missiles and only two military personnel, which shows you exactly what the Iranians were aiming for," he said.

On the reasoning behind attacking Iran, Conricus said, "Because the Iranian regime is belligerent and poses a threat to the state of Israel. They are conducting indirect warfare, supporting all of our enemies, funding them with advanced weapons and aiming to kill Israeli civilians; they have an outspoken goal to destroy the state of Israel...Israel is indicating to the Iranian regime that it will not tolerate this...The Iranian regime is going to be held accountable for its long-standing aggression against Israel."

Iran's Nuclear Program a Key Concern

Conricus further said that Iran is developing nuclear weapons of mass destruction. Conricus said, "The Iranians have been conducting a clandestine underground secret weapons program, a nuclear weapons program, with the aim of building a nuclear bomb. They have a large and very successful missile program. And from an Israeli perspective, it's very clear what the Iranians have been trying to do to develop weapons of mass destruction in order to wield that as a threat against Israel and maybe use it.'

He said that Iran still has about 400kg of enriched Uranium at military level. "And that's not a threat that Israel, as a sovereign country that needs to defend itself, is going to accept and just sit down. Even after the June war between Iran and Israel, Operation Rising Lion, it was still clear that the Iranians still had about 400 kilograms of enriched uranium at military level...I believe that we are witnessing the beginning of the end of the Iranian regime," he said.

Hopes for a 'New Beginning' in the Middle East

Conricus said that the world will see a better beginning for the Middle East, for the Iranian people and for Israel. "I think the country in breach of international norms, as clearly shown by the UN Security Council and by sanctions by most of the world, is the Islamic Republic of Iran. They are the ones who have been trying to develop nuclear weapons. That is a breach of international norms and international law. What Israel is doing is defending itself against that regime. And I think it's fully justified by any freedom-loving country to defend itself against external threats...We will see a better beginning for the Middle East, for the Iranian people and for Israel," he said.

Israeli air defence systems intercepted missiles over Jerusalem and Central Israel, after the military said it had detected a missile attack launched from Iran. Smoke was seen rising from southern Tehran's Azadi Square following strikes carried out by the US and Israel. (ANI)

