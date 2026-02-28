Middle East Tensions: Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram Airports Issue Advisory

Airport Advisories on Flight Disruptions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region and temporary closures across multiple international airspaces, both Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala have issued passenger advisories cautioning travellers about possible flight disruptions. The alerts come as several international routes face delays or rerouting due to evolving geopolitical developments in the region. In their advisories posted on X, both airports stated, "Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, certain international flights may experience delays or rerouting. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enhance your travel experience."

Tensions Escalate

The advisories follow reports of heightened military activity in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel. According to the Iranian embassy in India, Iran launched a targeted missile strike against a United States military base in Bahrain. The embassy stated that the strike was part of a broader response to what it termed aggression against Iran, and shared visuals showing plumes of smoke following the attack. The situation intensified after Israel and the United States reportedly initiated a joint military operation targeting Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the move as an effort to neutralise what he called an existential threat. US President Donald Trump confirmed the launch of military operations and warned Iranian forces to surrender or face severe consequences. The Israeli Defence Forces also announced the strike, naming it "Operation Roaring Lion."

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates reportedly intercepted missiles launched by Iran, signalling broader regional implications.

IndiGo Closely Monitoring Developments

In India, IndiGo issued a separate travel advisory stating it is closely monitoring developments concerning Iranian airspace. The airline reiterated that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority and advised travellers to check flight status prior to departure. (ANI)

