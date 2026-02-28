DYFI Holds Protest March Against 'Kerala Story 2' Screening Sparks Controversy

Tensions rise as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) stages a protest march against the screening and controversial poster of The Kerala Story 2. The demonstration witnessed slogans and strong opposition, with DYFI members alleging that the film's promotional material is provocative and misleading. The controversy surrounding the sequel has intensified debates across Kerala and beyond.

