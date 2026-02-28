Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DYFI Holds Protest March Against 'Kerala Story 2' Screening Sparks Controversy


2026-02-28 08:06:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tensions rise as the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) stages a protest march against the screening and controversial poster of The Kerala Story 2. The demonstration witnessed slogans and strong opposition, with DYFI members alleging that the film's promotional material is provocative and misleading. The controversy surrounding the sequel has intensified debates across Kerala and beyond.

AsiaNet News

