India-Canada Talent Strategy Timely & Consequential, Says Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday said the launch of the India-Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy was "timely and consequential," underscoring that its four pillars align closely with India's national priorities. Speaking at the event, Chaudhary said the strategy focused on embedding Canadian capability in Indian priority sectors, translating knowledge and talent into economic outcomes, deepening and rebalancing two-way mobility, and demonstrating credibility through speed and delivery - resonates strongly with India's development agenda. "India Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy is timely, and it will be consequential. Its four pillars, embedding Canadian capability in Indian priority sectors, translating knowledge and talent into economic outcomes, deepening and rebalancing two-way mobility, and demonstrating credibility through speed and delivery, resonate strongly with our national priorities. India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration, strengthen skills mobility and foster innovation that addresses shared global challenges. We see this partnership not just as an education initiative, but it's a shared investment in our shared future," he said.

'Open, Collaborative, and Ambitious' Partnership

Furthermore, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the two countries are committed to working together "openly, collaboratively and ambitiously" to shape the future through talent and ideas. "Canada and India are committed to working together openly, collaboratively and ambitiously to develop the talent and ideas that will shape the future. And our bilateral collaboration is already fueling the talent engine," she said.

New Scholarships and Mobility Pipeline

Highlighting concrete steps under Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, Anand announced new scholarships that will send graduate students and researchers from 11 Canadian universities to India to collaborate in strategic fields, including hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and more. "And our bilateral collaboration is already fueling the talent engine. I want to give you just two examples. Under our Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are launching new scholarships to send graduate students and researchers from 11 universities to India to collaborate in strategic fields from hydrogen and AI to climate resilience and supply chain security," she said.

Anand also pointed to a new partnership between MITACS and the All India Council for Technical Education, under which 300 Indian undergraduate researchers will travel to Canada annually, creating what she called "a powerful mobility pipeline." "Through a new partnership between MITACS and the All India Council for Technical Education, 300 Indian undergraduate researchers will come to Canada each year, creating a new, powerful mobility pipeline. So all of this to say that Canada's universities are frontline partners in India's growth story, not only Canada's growth story," she added.

Renewed Diplomatic and Financial Ties

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participated in an innovation showcase and met with university researchers in Mumbai earlier in the day. This visit is the first by a Canadian head of government since the tenure of the previous administration under Justin Trudeau, during which bilateral relations faced challenges. The current trip indicates a renewed effort to find common ground and enhance both diplomatic and financial ties.

According to a press release from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, PM Carney is scheduled to hold meetings with prominent corporate leaders in Mumbai before heading to New Delhi on March 2 for significant talks with PM Narendra Modi. The official statement mentioned, "The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, talent and culture, and defence. He will also meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations." (ANI)

