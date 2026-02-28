India Issues Advisory For Indians In Abu Dhabi As Iran Launches Strikes In Retaliation To US-Israel Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the US‐Israel military action against Iran, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an“Important Advisory” urging Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety instructions amid the heightened regional tensions.

In the advisory, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said,“In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.”

“The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary. For any emergency query, the Indian nationals in the UAE can contact the following numbers.”

Indian nationals in the UAE seeking assistance can reach out to the embassy through multiple channels. They can call the toll-free number 800-46342, send a message via WhatsApp at +971 54 309 0571, or email.... for guidance and support.

One killed in Abu Dhabi

Several Gulf Arab countries reported being struck by Iranian missiles on Saturday, following Tehran's vow to retaliate against U.S. and Israeli attacks. The escalation has brought conflict to a region typically regarded as relatively safe.

In the United Arab Emirates, state media confirmed that one person was killed in Abu Dhabi, though no further details were provided, Reuters reported.

Eyewitnesses, including two Reuters reporters, reported hearing loud explosions across Abu Dhabi. Some residents received phone alerts advising them to take shelter in the nearest secure building and stay away from windows due to missile threats.

One witness described hearing five rapid explosions that made windows in a home near Abu Dhabi's Corniche vibrate. Others in the Al Dhafra and Bateen areas also reported hearing loud booms. Fighter jets were seen patrolling the skies around Yas Island on Saturday afternoon.

Russia condemns US and Israeli strikes on Iran

On Saturday, Russia condemned the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, calling them a“dangerous adventure” that could trigger a regional“catastrophe,” and advised its citizens to leave both Iran and Israel, AFP reported.

"Washington and Tel-Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region to the brink of a humanitarian, economic, and -- this cannot be ruled out -- radiological catastrophe," Russia's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The aggressors' intentions are clear and openly declared: to destroy the constitutional order and overthrow the government of a state they find undesirable, which has refused to submit to the diktat of force and hegemonism," it added.

"The responsibility for the negative consequences of this man-made crisis, including an unpredictable chain reaction and an escalating spiral of violence, lies entirely with them," the ministry said.

Air India issues travel advisory

Amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India and Qatar Airways issued travel advisories suspending all their flights to destinations across the region.

In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said operations to all Middle East destinations have been halted in view of the developing situation.

"In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers. We recommend that you check your flight status here for the latest updates," the airline said.

Similarly, Qatar Airways confirmed the temporary suspension of flights to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace.

“Temporary Suspension of Qatar Airways Flights due to Qatari Airspace Closure. Qatar Airways Group confirms the temporary suspension of its flights to, and from, Doha due to the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline is working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace re-opens.”

Once usual operations resume, we anticipate delays to our flight schedule. We have also deployed additional ground staff at Hamad International Airport and other key airports to assist affected passengers. The safety of our passengers and employees is always our highest priority, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, the airline wrote on X.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and avoid unnecessary movement as tensions escalate. Israel has declared a nationwide state of emergency, while reports indicate powerful explosions in parts of Tehran.

