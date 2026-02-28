H1B Visa Holder Asks If It Is The Right Time To Live In India, Compares USD To INR Reddit Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) An H1B visa holder from India has asked Reddit if this is the right time to stay in India. Here's the logic backing the argument.

According to the Reddit user, many H1B visa holders, living in different US states, believe they can earn ₹30-35 lakh per annum in India now. If both husband and wife work, their income would be even better.

In comparison, those earning $115,000 ( ₹1 crore) to $125,000 ( ₹1.13 crore) in the US say they are able to save only $1,500 ( ₹1.36 lakh) to $3,000 ( ₹2.73 lakh) per month. It depends on whether they have children and other expenses.

They also miss family support and affordable house help. The user adds that India's infrastructure and lifestyle now feel much improved. Then, the user asks for others' opinions.

“One question is, who is your employer? If the employer is a staffing company that is going to send you to a client, there is a lot more risk for a lot less money,” one user commented.

To this, the OP replied,“A service-based company, we have clients in USA.”

“Please ask them, if they are saving say 2000 dollars which in INR is close to 2 lakh rupees. This is what a 35 to 40 lakhs per annum guys take home,” came a sarcastic comment while taking a subtle dig at India's income tax slabs.

Another user wrote,“Not right time to come USA. Wait for AI bubble to burst and political storm to calm down.”

“You should not come to the US for a 125k salary. It was junior tech salary pre covid. Now, unless you want to be in the middle of nowhere, don't even bother.,” came from another.

“You're paying the same for things that are way better in comparison. For example, civic sense, cleaner surroundings, and nicer roads, all at the same price,” one user commented.

One user hit back,“Your friends complain about staying in US but they don't move back to India lmao. That should give you the real answer.”

As of 28 February 2026, 1 US dollar equals ₹91.08. But, simple currency conversion does not show the real difference in lifestyle. To compare living standards properly, we need to look at Purchasing Power Parity, which measures what money can actually buy in each country.

According to Chris Lross, if someone earns $100,000 per year in the United States, they would need around ₹20,42,198 per year in India to enjoy a similar purchasing power.