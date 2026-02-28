Iran Reveals Death Toll From Israeli Strike On Local School (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 36 people died, and 60 were injured as a result of an Israeli attack on an elementary school for girls in Minab County of Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran, Trend reports.

15:33

A total of 36 persons were killed in an Israeli attack on a girls' elementary school in the Minab County of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, Ahmad Nafisi, assistant for political and security affairs to the governor of the province, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, there were 170 students at the school in the morning.

Nafisi noted that the rescue and relief operation for the students at the school is currently underway.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.