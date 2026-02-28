Jordan Condemns Iranian Ballistic Missile Attack On Its Territory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday strongly condemned Iran's ballistic missile attack on its territory, as well as attacks on the brotherly United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs reiterated that Jordan will continue to take all available and necessary steps to protect the safety of its citizens, its security, and its sovereignty.It stressed the Kingdom's full solidarity with and support for its brotherly countries in countering any aggression that threatens their sovereignty, security, and stability.The ministry also affirmed that Jordan will continue to work with its brothers and friends to end regional tensions and consolidate security and stability in the region.It called for self restraint and to resort to diplomatic solutions and dialogue as a means to overcome crises and maintain the region's security and stability.