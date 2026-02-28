Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Urges Restraint, Protection Of Civilians In Middle East


2026-02-28 08:02:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) – European Council President Antonio Costa said on Saturday that developments in Iran are deeply concerning, and that the European Union is in contact with partners in the Middle East to monitor the situation.
In a statement on "X", Costa stressed the EU's firm commitment to protecting regional security and stability, calling on parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians, and fully adhere to international law.

Jordan News Agency

