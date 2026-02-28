403
Malaysia Warns Of Regional Crisis, Calls For Immediate Halt To Hostilities In Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned of a looming regional catastrophe in the Middle East, urging an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities following Israeli occupation strikes on Iran.
He described the developments as pushing the region to the brink of a conflict that could spiral out of control.
In a statement on Saturday, Ibrahim condemned Israel's initiative to launch the attacks, describing them as an attempt to undermine ongoing diplomatic negotiations and draw other countries into a conflict that may be difficult to contain.
He stressed that an immediate halt to hostilities is essential, calling on both the US and Iran to pursue a diplomatic solution rather than escalating the situation further.
The Prime Minister also urged the international community to act urgently and without double standards to prevent worsening tensions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia issued a separate statement strongly condemning the attacks on Iran and the retaliatory strikes targeting several West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.
The ministry emphasized that such attacks violate sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the UN Charter, posing serious risks to regional stability and endangering civilians.
The statement urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation and stressed that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, with full respect for international law. (end)
