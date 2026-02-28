403
UK Advises Against Travel To Palestine, Occupied Territories Due To Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) advised British nationals on Saturday against all travel to Palestine and occupied territories due to "the threat posed by escalation in the region."
In a statement on X, the FCDO said, "Due to the threat posed by escalation in the region, the FCDO now advises against all travel to Israel (occupation) and Palestine."
Earlier, the FCDO called on British nationals to seek shelter in Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE due to the current situation in the region.
The US and the Israeli occupation launched a military assault on Iran, and the latter responded with targeting US military bases in the region. (pickup previous)
