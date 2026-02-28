403
Yemen Condemns Iranian Attacks, Affirms Solidarity With Gulf States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Republic of Yemen on Saturday strongly condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the territory and sovereignty of several sisterly states, describing them as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law.
In an official statement, Yemen expressed full solidarity with United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, affirming support for all measures taken to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and stability.
The statement emphasized that the security of these sisterly states is inseparable from Yemen's own security, and any violation of their sovereignty poses a direct threat to the Arab system and regional stability.
The statement held Iran fully responsible for any escalation that threatens regional security, condemning its ongoing policies aimed at expanding confrontations through its proxies, undermining international waterways, threatening energy sources, and exposing the region's populations to risks of open conflict, serving only chaos, destruction, and terrorism.
Yemen also warned Houthi militias against engaging in military adventures to support Iranian agendas or using Yemeni territory as a platform to target neighboring countries or international interests, stressing that any such actions would constitute aggression against Yemen and a threat to its national security. (end)
