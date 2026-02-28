403
EU Parliament President: Iran's Attacks On GCC States Inexcusable, Unjustifiable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Saturday that the attacks carried out by the regime in Iran this morning against the GCC countries are "inexcusable and unjustifiable," warning that they could lead to a spiral of escalation threatening the security of the region and beyond.
In a statement, Metsola reaffirmed that the European Parliament has long called on the Iranian authorities to abandon their nuclear ambitions and to allow the Iranian people to freely choose their own destiny.
She stressed that Iran must refrain from any further escalation or targeting of the Gulf States or European or United States nationals, warning that the continuation of such actions would undermine regional stability and further heighten tensions.
She added that the European Parliament remains in close contact with partners in the region in an effort to find ways forward that protect innocent lives, uphold international law and preserve regional stability. (end)
