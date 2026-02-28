403
UAE Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks, Affirms Full Solidarity With Regional Allies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several sisterly countries in the region, describing the actions as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the affected nations, stressing that the security of sisterly states is indivisible, and any infringement on their sovereignty threatens the security and stability of the entire region.
In its statement, the UAE also rejected the use of regional territories for settling scores or escalating conflicts, warning of the grave consequences such violations pose to regional security, global stability, and energy security.
The ministry renewed its call for restraint and emphasized that diplomacy and serious dialogue remain the best path to overcome current crises and safeguard regional security and stability.
At the same time, the UAE reiterated its full and legitimate right to respond to such attacks in accordance with international law to protect its sovereignty, national security, territory, citizens, and residents.
The UAE extended its condolences to the family of the Pakistani national who was killed in the attacks, reaffirming that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is condemned and unacceptable under all legal and humanitarian standards. (end)
