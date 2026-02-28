403
Kuwait Successfully Intercepts Ballistic Missiles Targeting Ali Al-Salem Air Base
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Ali Al-Salem Air Base was targeted by ballistic missiles, which were successfully intercepted by Kuwait Air Defense early this morning, resulting in debris falling around the base, said official spokesperson for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al-Atwan.
Colonel Al-Atwan affirmed that the General Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces continues to carry out its duties in defending Kuwait's sovereignty and responding to any threats to the country's security and stability.
He urged citizens and residents to stay away from any debris or remnants from the missile interception, not to touch or move them, and to report immediately to the relevant authorities.
He also called on the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid rumors or unverified reports. (end)
