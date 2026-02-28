403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Amir Receives Call From Saudi Crown Prince Following Iranian Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call Saturday from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who inquired about the well-being of Kuwait, its leadership, and people following the recent Iranian attack on Kuwaiti territory.
During the call, the Saudi Crown Prince strongly condemned the aggression, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.
He affirmed Saudi Arabia's full support for Kuwait and readiness to provide all possible assistance to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, emphasizing that Kuwait's security is inseparable from the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.
His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince, wishing him good health and well-being, and extended best wishes for continued security, prosperity, and progress to the Kingdom. (end)
aa
During the call, the Saudi Crown Prince strongly condemned the aggression, describing it as a blatant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the UN Charter.
He affirmed Saudi Arabia's full support for Kuwait and readiness to provide all possible assistance to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability, emphasizing that Kuwait's security is inseparable from the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.
His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi Crown Prince, wishing him good health and well-being, and extended best wishes for continued security, prosperity, and progress to the Kingdom. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment