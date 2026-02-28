403
EU Chief Stresses Priority Of Nuclear Safety, Regional Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday stressed that ensuring nuclear safety and safeguarding regional security are of critical importance to the European Union amid the rapidly unfolding developments in Iran.
In a post on X, von der Leyen said that "Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non proliferation regime is of critical importance." She warned that any steps that could endanger nuclear facilities or threaten regional stability would further escalate tensions and negatively impact international security, reaffirming the EUآ's steadfast commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability.
She explained that the European Union has adopted extensive sanctions against Iran, while continuing to promote diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the nuclear and ballistic programmes through a negotiated solution.
She added that the EU is working in close coordination with its regional and international partners to contain the escalation, ensure the protection of civilians and full respect for international law, stressing that regional security remains a fundamental pillar of overall stability. (end)
