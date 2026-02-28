Development In Ladwa Underway At Rapid Pace, Says Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said development works in the Ladwa Assembly constituency are being carried out at a rapid pace.

Various projects worth crores are underway in both rural and urban areas of the constituency. Once these works are completed, the people of the area will receive better facilities and services.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the beautification of Saraswati Chowk in Babain in Kurukshetra district.

During the visit, he listened to problems of local residents and issued directions to officers for their resolution.

CM Saini said a Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Memorial is being constructed on nearly five acres in Umri in Kurukshetra.

The Rakshi river is being paved, and road construction work is being carried out in Ladwa city.

Similarly, a government veterinary polyclinic has been established in Biholi. A sports stadium has been prepared for players in Dhanora Jatan village.

The beautification of Aggarsain Chowk at Ramkundi in Ladwa has also been completed.

The Chief Minister said under the 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' Rs 15,448 crore has been provided to farmers as claims so far.

To compensate for crop losses, Rs 116,15,57,000 has been released to 53,821 farmers. This includes Rs 35,29,00,000 for bajra, Rs 27,43,000 lakh for cotton, Rs 22,91,00,000 for paddy, and Rs 14,10,00,000 for guar crops.

The Chief Minister said that farmers' welfare remains at the centre of government policies.

"In the 2024 Sankalp Patra, the government had resolved to procure all 24 crops at the minimum support price (MSP). After the government was formally constituted on October 17, 2024, a notification was issued on December 19 to ensure procurement of 24 crops at the MSP," CM Saini said.

He said today Haryana is the only state in the country where 24 crops are being procured at the MSP.

Over the past 12 seasons, Rs 1,64,000 crore has been directly deposited into the bank accounts of 12 lakh farmers for crop procurement.