Moscow Urges Diplomatic Solution After US-Israel Occupation Attack On Tehran


2026-02-28 07:30:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Moscow on Saturday called for returning to the political and diplomatic settlement between the US and Iran, holding Washington and Israeli occupation responsible for regional escalation.
In a press release, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation must be "returned to the path of political and diplomatic settlement."
It termed the joint US and Israeli occupation attack as a planned and unprovoked armed aggression, warning that such action would drag the Middle East region to more tensions and instability.
The ministry underlined that it remains ready to assist in efforts to find peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect and a balance of interests.
Earlier in the day, the US and Israeli occupation launched a joint military attack on the Iranian capital, Tehran. (end)
