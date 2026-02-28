Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Starmer Chairs Meeting On US, Israeli Occupation Strikes On Iran


2026-02-28 07:30:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Keir Starmer chaired on Saturday a "Cobra" meeting focusing on the recent US and Israeli occupation strikes on Iran, several British media outlets reported.
Ministers and officials usually convene a "Cobra" meeting to assess and coordinate a response in case of an emergency.
The UK did not participate in the recent US-Israeli occupation military campaign against Iran.
Meanwhile, a government spokesperson affirmed that British interests in the region would be protected, adding, "We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict."
"Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and that is why we have continually supported efforts to reach a negotiated solution," the spokesperson said, adding, "Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region and we will provide them with consular assistance."
The UK earlier called on Britons in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE to seek shelter in said countries due to the alarming situation in the region.
The US announced "major combat operations in Iran" based on protecting the American people against Iranian threats. (end)
