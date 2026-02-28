403
UAE Intercepts New Wave Of Iranian Missiles, No Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (KUNA) - The UAE Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles launched toward the country, neutralizing them efficiently with no reported damage.
In a statement carried by Emirates News Agency, the ministry emphasized its full preparedness to respond to any threats, taking all necessary measures to firmly counter actions aimed at undermining the nation's security and stability.
It reiterated that the safety of Emirati citizens, residents, and visitors remains an absolute priority.
The ministry noted that debris from the intercepted missiles fell across various areas in Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas, Mohammed bin Zayed City, and Al-Falah, confirming no injuries in the affected locations.
It condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, asserting the UAE's full right to take all measures necessary to protect its territory and people while safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and stability.
Earlier Saturday, the ministry reported that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted the UAE, all of which were successfully intercepted by the country's air defense systems. (end)
maa
Earlier Saturday, the ministry reported that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted the UAE, all of which were successfully intercepted by the country's air defense systems. (end)
maa
