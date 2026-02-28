Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K's Rise 'From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday hailed Jammu & Kashmir's historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, calling their journey“beautiful” and a shining example of consistency and resilience in domestic cricket.

Congratulating the side after their maiden title win over eight-time champions Karnataka, Tendulkar reflected on the symbolic and emotional significance of the achievement for the region, which has long contributed to Indian cricket through its famed willow bats.

“The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions' kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir's journey from being an enabler of champions to becoming champions themselves is beautiful,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

J&K scripted history by clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy title after securing a massive first-innings lead and drawing the final against Karnataka in Hubballi. The visitors piled up a commanding 584 in their first innings, powered by Shubham Pundir's century and strong contributions across the order. Their bowlers, led by the tournament's leading wicket-taker Auqib Nabi Dar's five-wicket haul, then dismissed Karnataka for 293 to gain a decisive advantage.

J&K further tightened their grip in the second innings, with Qamran Iqbal's superb 160 and Sahil Lotra's maiden first-class hundred taking them to 342/4 before skipper Paras Dogra declared. With the lead far beyond Karnataka's reach and time running out, the match ended in a draw, handing Jammu & Kashmir a famous victory based on their dominant first-innings performance.

Tendulkar emphasised that the triumph was no accident but the result of sustained excellence throughout the season.“The season was built on consistency, resilience, and season-long excellence. Auqib Nabi's impact with the ball stood out in a demanding campaign,” he said.

Auqib was instrumental in J&K's victorious run, producing crucial spells throughout the tournament and delivering match-defining performances in key moments, including the final.

Tendulkar also underlined the broader significance of the achievement, noting its inspirational value for the domestic circuit and future generations of cricketers, as he stated,“A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket.”