403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar: Defenses Successfully Intercepts Third Wave Of Attacks, Security Stable
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Qatari Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas across the country.
In a statement, the ministry said all missiles were neutralized immediately upon detection in accordance with pre-approved operational plans.
It emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect national security and respond firmly to any external threats, affirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.
The ministry urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, follow official security instructions, and rely solely on verified information from authorized sources, avoiding rumors.
Earlier, Israeli occupation defense minister Israel Katz said Israel carried out a "preemptive" strike against Iran at dawn Saturday, while US President Donald Trump announced that the US military began major combat operations in Iran, stating the goal is to "protect the American people by eliminating imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime." (end)
sss
In a statement, the ministry said all missiles were neutralized immediately upon detection in accordance with pre-approved operational plans.
It emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities to protect national security and respond firmly to any external threats, affirming that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.
The ministry urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, follow official security instructions, and rely solely on verified information from authorized sources, avoiding rumors.
Earlier, Israeli occupation defense minister Israel Katz said Israel carried out a "preemptive" strike against Iran at dawn Saturday, while US President Donald Trump announced that the US military began major combat operations in Iran, stating the goal is to "protect the American people by eliminating imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime." (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment