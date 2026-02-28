403
Egypt Nominates Former FM Nabil Fahmy For Arab League Secretary-General
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Egypt has officially nominated its former Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy to succeed Ahmed Aboul Gheit as Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, whose current term ends in late June after ten years in office.
Egypt's permanent mission submitted an official memorandum to the Arab League Secretariat requesting that Fahmy, 75, be included in the supplementary agenda of the 165th ministerial session of the Arab League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers.
The preparatory meetings, chaired by Bahrain, are scheduled to begin in Cairo on March 26.
Fahmy served as Egypt's Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2014 and was the country's ambassador to Washington from 1999 to 2008.
Ahmad Aboul Gheit assumed the current Secretary-General position in 2016, having previously served as Egypt's Foreign Minister during the presidency of the late Hosni Mubarak. (end)
