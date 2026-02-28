Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Tells Residents To Leave Tehran: Al Jazeera

2026-02-28 07:05:29
The Peninsula

Tehran, Iran: Iran's National Security Council has advised residents to leave the capital Tehran.

Because of the situation,“you should, as far as possible and while maintaining calm, travel to other places and cities if you are able”, the country's security body said in a statement.

