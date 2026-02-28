Iran Tells Residents To Leave Tehran: Al Jazeera

Because of the situation,“you should, as far as possible and while maintaining calm, travel to other places and cities if you are able”, the country's security body said in a statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.