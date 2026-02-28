Qatar Neutralizes Third Wave Of Iran Attack: Ministry Of Defence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announced that, owing to the high level of readiness, vigilant security measures, and close coordination among the relevant authorities, said it successfully intercepted and neutralised the (third) wave of attacks that targeted several areas across the country.

The Ministry confirmed that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with pre-approved operational plan. All incoming missiles were intercepted and destroyed before reaching Qatari territory.

The Ministry of Defense stresses that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the nation's security and to respond firmly to any external threat. It reaffirms that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.

The Ministry also urged citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to official instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on information released through official channels.