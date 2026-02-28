Kuwait Condemns Iranian Attack On Its Territory

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, Feb 28 (Petra) – Kuwait on Saturday strongly condemned Iran's missile strike on its territory as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and airspace and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reiterated Kuwait's full and inherent right to defend itself under Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to "this blatant aggression, in a manner proportionate to the scale and nature of the attack, and in accordance with international law."Kuwait will take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and residents, ensuring its sovereignty, security, and stability, it said.The ministry said Kuwaiti defenses "successfully countered the aggression in accordance with established operational procedures and applicable rules of engagement."It warned that the continuation of such aggressive military actions in the region undermines regional security and stability.