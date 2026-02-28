PSD Confirms 12 Ballistic Debris Impacts Across Five Governorates Zero Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has confirmed that Civil Defense and police tactical units have responded to 12 separate incidents involving falling ballistic debris and shrapnel across the Kingdom between the morning hours and 14:00 today.According to a PSD operational update, the recorded impacts were concentrated within the governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Jerash, Madaba, and Irbid. While the falling objects resulted in localized collateral and material damage, the Directorate officially confirmed that there have been no civilian casualties or injuries reported to date.