Momani: Jordan Closely Monitors Developments In Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said on Saturday that Jordan is closely monitoring developments in the region, reiterating that the Kingdom's top priority is safeguarding its security and the safety of its people.He said in remarks to Petra that Jordan Armed Forces intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Jordanian territory, and successfully destroyed them.Debris fell in various locations across the Kingdom, which was dealt with by relevant authorities, which took the necessary measures, he added.Momani urged citizens to heed instructions by security agencies to maintain public safety, and refrain from rumors or news that might cause anxiety, and to obtain information only from official sources.The minister reassured that the Jordan Armed Forces are fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation as they mobilized all their units to counter any attempts to threaten the Kingdom's security and stability.He said the Jordan Armed Forces have taken the necessary measures to beef up units deployed along the border and activated military cooperation mechanisms with brotherly and friendly nations.On travel to and from the Kingdom, the minister urged passengers to contact airlines directly to confirm flight schedules before heading to the airport. He expected a slowdown in air traffic.