Civil Aviation Authority: Air Traffic To Slow Down Due To Regional Tension

Amman, Feb 28 (Petra) – Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chairman Deifallah Farajat on Saturday urged travelers to and from Jordan to contact their airlines directly to confirm their flight schedules before heading to the airport.He said in a statement that the current situation in the region, including the closure of airspace in some neighboring countries, may lead to a slowdown in air traffic.The measure, he said, is to ensure safety standards and avoid overcrowding in airport terminals due to possible changes to flight schedules.The commission said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the continuity of operations and provide necessary facilities for travelers during "these exceptional" circumstances in the region.