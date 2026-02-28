Attacks On Iran Aim To Undermine Its Territorial Integrity - Information Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The aim of Israeli and U.S. military airstrikes on Iran is to undermine the country's territorial integrity, the statement of the Iranian Government Information Council says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the attack on Iran at a time during discussions between Iran and the U.S. shows that Iran's sovereignty is being targeted again.

"The Iranian government, all ministries, all relevant agencies are carrying out their work. The government, realizing the dangerous situation, has taken the necessary measures long in advance, and citizens should not worry about any shortages. There are enough necessary products, fuel, and medicines in the country. Health centers, pharmacies, and banks continue their activities.

Necessary measures have been taken for citizens to travel to other cities, and citizens are invited to exercise restraint and patience," the statement noted.

The statement added that Iran will continue to defend its territory and the government is with the Armed Forces with full force.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with Israeli Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.