Azerbaijan Suspends Flights To Dubai, Doha, Jeddah And Tel Aviv

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) to Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, and Tel Aviv have been suspended due to the restrictions imposed in the airspace due to the recent events in the Middle East, the statement of AZAL says, Trend reports.

Passengers can return or change their tickets to the mentioned destinations without paying any penalty.

The flights planned to Nakhchivan are operated as scheduled.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of possible changes.

For additional information, passengers can contact the airline via the e-mail address [email protected].

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were seen as a last opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.