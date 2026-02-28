New Government Continues To Support Ukraine Dutch FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen,stated this during his first visit to Ukraine at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"This visit has a clear purpose – to confirm that Ukraine can continue to rely on the Netherlands. As long as Russia wages its aggressive war, taking the lives of innocent people, destroying homes, attacking cities and energy infrastructure, abducting children and deliberately leaving people without electricity, water and heating, our position remains unchanged. We stand with Ukraine," he emphasized.

Netherlands' DM: Russia's ambitions don't stop in Ukraine, but go much further into Europe

He assured that the Netherlands will continue to provide Ukraine with military, financial and humanitarian assistance.

"Our support will not end with the end of the war. It will continue afterward as well. Because Ukraine must be strong, prosperous and resilient in order to withstand any renewed Russian aggression," Berendsen added.

As Ukrinform reported, the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen and Minister of Defense Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius of the Kingdom of the Netherlands arrived in Ukraine on Saturday, February 28, for their first visit since taking office.