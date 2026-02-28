Russia Fails To Achieve Its Goals Of Winter Energy Terror Sybiha
Sybiha emphasized that the Netherlands is one of the leaders in providing military, energy, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. He noted that during today's talks, the sides held detailed discussions on energy cooperation.
In this context, Sybiha recalled that in recent months alone, the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with EUR 23 million for energy needs, including four large and 19 small transformers, as well as EUR 35 million mainly for solar energy systems.Read also: Ukrainian flag raised at Dutch Foreign Ministry building in The Hague
"Today is the last day of winter, and that is good news. Tomorrow marks the beginning of calendar spring. This means that Russia's winter terror has failed. Once again, Moscow has not achieved its aggressive goals, and Ukraine together with its allies has thwarted the aggressor's plans. We are grateful to all our partners for this," he said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that plans to restore and upgrade the protection of energy facilities have already been developed and will be approved at the state level.
