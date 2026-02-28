ICRC President Urges Respect For Rules Of War As Major Military Escalation Starts In The Middle East

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The military escalation in the Middle East is igniting a dangerous chain reaction across the region, with potentially devastating consequences for civilians.

Upholding the rules of war is an obligation and not a choice. In international armed conflicts, international humanitarian law, in particular all four Geneva Conventions, apply. Civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, homes and schools must be spared from attack. Medical personnel and first responders must be allowed to carry out their work safely.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has teams on the ground in Iran, Israel and across the region and stands ready to respond to needs within our mandate and where we can operate, together with our Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners. But humanitarian aid cannot match the pace or scale of suffering caused by continuous conflict; political will is needed to achieve peace and prevent further death and destruction.

About the ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

For more information, please contact:

Hachem Osseiran, ICRC Dubai, tel: +971504254091, email ...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.