Kuwait Strongly Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait strongly condemned Iranian attacks targeting the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, describing them as blatant violations of international law and the United Nations Charter.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the sisterly states affected by the attacks and reiterated its support for all measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability. (end)
