KNG: Radiation Levels Normal, No Rise Detected In Air Or Water
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Guard confirmed Saturday that the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Chemical Defense and Radiation Monitoring Center has not detected any increase in radiation levels in Kuwaiti air or water, noting that conditions remain normal.
The Directorate of Moral Guidance told KUNA that the center affirmed that it continues to carry out its duties in cooperation with various state authorities. (end)
