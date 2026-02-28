BJD Names Santrupt Misra, Datteswar Hota As Rajya Sabha Candidates

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Saturday named senior party leader Santrupt Misra and urologist Datteswar Hota as the two candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Addressing media persons, Patnaik said,“For the Rajya Sabha election, our party has decided to nominate two candidates.”

“Senior party leader Santrupt has been nominated for the third seat. For the fourth seat, the party has chosen Datteswar Hota as a common candidate,” he said, expressing optimism over the two party candidates getting elected to the Upper House.

The BJD President appealed to all political parties to extend their support to both candidates to ensure their election to the Rajya Sabha.

Datteswar Hota, a medical professional from Odisha, previously served as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Odisha Health University and was also the Principal of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

He expressed gratitude after being declared a Rajya Sabha candidate by BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

Reacting to his nomination, Hota said,“I am deeply grateful to the Honourable leader, and I appeal to all Members of the Legislative Assembly to support me so that collectively we can safeguard and promote the interests of our State.”

On seeking support from across party lines, he stated,“I will reach out to everyone and seek their cooperation. My expertise, background and experience in health and education can be effectively utilised for the larger public interest.”

He expressed hope for positive support from all quarters, especially after Patnaik's call to all parties to back him in the election.

Highlighting his professional background, Hota said he served as a Professor of Virology at SCB Medical College and Hospital for nearly two decades before becoming its Principal. He later became the first Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences.

“The Health University has strengthened medical education in Odisha. If elected, I will continue to serve the people of the State at the national level,” he added.

The four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha who are set to retire on April 2 this year are Mamata Mahanta and Sujeet Kumar of the BJP, along with Muzibulla Khan and Niranjan Bishi of the BJD.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections on February 26. The last date for filing nominations is March 5.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6 at 11.30 a.m., while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 9 by 3 p.m.

Returning Officer and Secretary of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Satyabrata Rout said that if a poll is required, it will be held on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Room No. 54, Assembly Buildings, Bhubaneswar, with counting of votes on the same day at 5 p.m. The entire election process is expected to be completed by March 20.